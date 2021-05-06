FCPH announces vaccine clinic next week

Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) announced a COVID-19 vaccination outreach clinic event coming to Destination Outlet Mall next week.

According to an email from FCPH, the next event will take place at Destination Outlet Mall, store 8850 (formerly Justice) and will take place on Friday, May 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The vaccine given will be Moderna and will be available for individuals 18 and older.

Fayette County Public Health wrote in the email that appointments are preferred and can be made by visiting faycohd.org. and also said walk-ins will be accepted.

In the email, FCPH also thanked Jefferson Township Fire and EMS for another COVID-19 vaccination outreach clinic event that happened on Thursday at the station in Jeffersonville.

“We would like to thank Jefferson Twp. Fire & EMS for allowing us to use their facility to bring the COVID-19 vaccines to Jeffersonville, and we look forward to providing another opportunity at the Destination Outlet mall next week,” said Leigh Cannon, FCPH Deputy Health Commissioner. “If you have been waiting to get vaccinated, now would be a great time to make an appointment and enjoy shopping discounts as well.”

Also on Thursday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that Ohio’s state-federal mass vaccination clinic in downtown Cleveland will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week.

Anyone age 18 or older may receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine from Tuesday, May 11, through Monday, May 17.

The clinic, located at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center at 2000 Prospect Avenue, accepts walk-ins from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Appointments can also be booked online at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or by calling 833-4-ASK-ODH.

The mass vaccination clinic, which is operating in partnership between the state of Ohio, Federal Emergency Management Agency, City of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, and Cleveland State University, launched in mid-March. In its first six weeks of operations, more than 237,000 first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered.

The clinic will continue offering first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to anyone age 16 or older through Monday, May 10. Second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered beginning on Tuesday, May 18, for those who received their first doses of vaccine at the Wolstein Center in late April and early May.

Current Wolstein Center Mass Vaccination Clinic Timeline:

Tuesday, March 16 – Monday, April 5: Pfizer first doses

Tuesday, April 6 – Monday, April 26: Pfizer second doses

Tuesday, April 27 – Monday, May 10: Pfizer first doses

Tuesday, May 11 – Monday, May 17: Johnson & Johnson single doses

Tuesday, May 18 – Monday, May 31: Pfizer second doses

The clinic may extend beyond May 31 if demand for vaccine in a mass vaccination setting warrants that the clinic continue. There are currently more than 1,100 other local area providers offering vaccines across the state.

Administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused in Ohio last month as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization conducted a thorough review of extremely rare blood-clotting events reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.

The CDC and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) allowed use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to resume on April 23 after comprehensive analysis found that the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweigh the risks. Providers in Ohio were permitted to immediately resume administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided they continue to follow all guidance by the CDC and FDA.

Ashley Roberts, Vivitrol Coordinator and Workforce Development Coordinator; Leigh Cannon, Deputy Health Commissioner and Megan Batson, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, for Fayette County Public Health were all onsite at a COVID-19 vaccination outreach clinic on Thursday at the Jefferson Twp. Fire and EMS station in Jeffersonville. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_image0-1.jpeg Ashley Roberts, Vivitrol Coordinator and Workforce Development Coordinator; Leigh Cannon, Deputy Health Commissioner and Megan Batson, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, for Fayette County Public Health were all onsite at a COVID-19 vaccination outreach clinic on Thursday at the Jefferson Twp. Fire and EMS station in Jeffersonville. Courtesy photo