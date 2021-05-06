‘Petco Love’ supports FRHS with grant

The Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) recently received a $17,000 grant investment from the newly named “Petco Love” to support its lifesaving work for animals in the Fayette County Region.

Petco Love is a nonprofit organization leading change for pets nationally. Since its founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, it’s empowered organizations with $300 million invested to date in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. The foundation has helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations nationwide.

“Petco Love announces an investment in the Fayette Regional Humane Society and hundreds of other organizations as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only one component. This month, we will also launch the first of our national tools to empower all animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us.”

“Petco Love’s grant investment in our work will help hundreds of animals in need,” said Dr. Lee Schrader, executive director of FRHS. “We are deeply grateful to have the support of Petco Love to help us save animal lives and prevent unnecessary euthanasia.”

According to Schrader in an interview with the R-H, while the money is useful and appreciated, they have to depend on various avenues for raising funds as a lot of funding is used to treat, spay/neuter and keep up with the number of animals in their care.

Currently, it is cat breeding season and FRHS has had numerous kittens coming into their program—more than usual. Households with time to take care of kittens are welcome to contact FRHS to become foster homes for animals in need. Reach the office by calling 740-335-8126.

FRHS is a nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing homelessness and preventing abuse and neglect of animals. In 2020, they found homes for 1,667 dogs, cats and other animals, and performed 2,241 spay/neuter surgeries. FRHS has a save rate of 99%, giving this no-kill shelter one of the highest save rates in the nation.

For more information about The Fayette Regional Humane Society, visit www.fayetteregionalhumane.org. To learn more about Petco Love, visit www.petcolove.org.

Sophie, a 1-year-old, domestic-short-haired is one of two cats that were involved in a recent abandonment case where the owner was charged, according to Fayette Regional Humane Society Chief Humane Agent and Outreach Director Brad Adams.