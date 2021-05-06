City recognizes Arbor Day

National Arbor Day was celebrated on April 30. This year, a Magnolia was planted at the Carnegie Public Library Board in honor of Healthcare workers during the COVID-19 Pandemic in Washington Court House and Fayette County, according to Kelley Ford, administrative secretary for the city.

Ford further explained that representatives from Fayette County Public Health, local EMS and members of Council and the Tree Committee were present at the ceremony. City Councilman Ted Hawk read a proclamation urging citizens to celebrate arbor day and support the efforts to protect the trees and woodlands.

According to the proclamation, in 1872, J. Sterling Morton proposed to the Nebraska Board of Agriculture that a special day be set aside for the planting of trees. This holiday, called Arbor Day, was first observed with the planting of more than a million trees in Nebraska.

Trees can reduce the erosion of topsoil by wind and water, cut heating and cooling costs, moderate the temperature, clean the air, produce oxygen and provide a habitat for wildlife.

The City of Washington Court House has been recognized as a “Tree City USA” by the National Arbor Day Foundation and desires to continue its tree-planting ways, according to the proclamation.

“We urge all citizens to celebrate Arbor Day and to support efforts to protect our trees and woodlands and further, we urge all citizens to plant trees to gladden the heart and promote the well-being of this and future generations,” explains the proclamation.

