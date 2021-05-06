WCH woman sentenced to prison

One Washington Court House woman was sentenced this week on two counts of child endangering, a second-degree felony, and will serve up to 12-and-a-half years in prison.

Victoria Webb, 25, plead guilty to the two child endangering charges on April 14 with sentencing scheduled to begin this week. On Wednesday, Fayette County Common Pleas Court Judge Steven Beathard sentenced Webb to 10 years to 12-and-a-half years in prison for the offenses.

“She was originally involved with two cases and multiple counts, but ultimately all of those were allied offenses of similar import—meaning they all dealt with the same conduct, and she could only be convicted of one offense per child, hence the two counts,” Fayette County Prosecutor Jess Weade said this week. “It is important to know that in this case, there were no plea agreements. The mother plead guilty to the most severe charges. The maximum sentence that the defendant could have received is an indefinite sentence of 16 to 20 years in prison. The state recommended a prison sentence in this case of 14 to 17-and-a-half years. The only reason that the state did not seek a maximum term of eight years per count is that the defendant had no prior criminal history.”

As previously reported, on the afternoon of Oct. 21, officers from the Washington Police Department responded to 733 Oakland Ave. in reference to a welfare complaint concerning several juveniles inside. When they arrived, the officers found four children living in “deplorable and horrific conditions,” according to reports.

According to Weade, over seven weeks of life, one of the twins lost weight due to a lack of feeding, and the other gained only three ounces. He said that doctors explained to them that the average child should gain at least a pound and a half in that time frame. The children were never taken to a doctor after discharge from the hospital, and upon being evaluated here in Washington C.H., it was determined to transport the children to Nationwide Children’s hospital due to their condition. Weade said it was fortunate the children survived.

Finally, the father — Christopher Guisinger, 36 — is scheduled to be sentenced for his involvement on May 10.

