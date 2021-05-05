Washington Fire Department reports

The Washington Fire Department recently responded to the following:

MAY 2

MUTUAL AIDE: 9:40 p.m., Depot Drive – First response for the Fayette County Life Squad.

MUTUAL AIDE: 2:08 p.m., Linden Lane – First response for the Fayette County Life Squad.

REPORT OF SMOKE: 2:37 p.m., 850 Riverbirch Rd. – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting smoke coming from the dishwasher, house full of smoke. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD was informed by residents that the breaker was shut off, the dishwasher was unplugged and ventilation was initiated prior to FD arrival. FD found minimal smoke accumulation within the residence, checked the appliance, the electrical outlet and surrounding wall and did not find any fire extension during its’ investigation. FD advised to dispose of and replace the unit.

MUTUAL AIDE: 2:58 p.m., E. Temple Street – First response for the Fayette County Life Squad.

APRIL 29

FIRE ALARM: 7:17 p.m., 632 Perdue Plz – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a residential fire alarm. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD was notified by the homeowner that there was no problem, it was a false alarm.

VEHICLE ACCIDENT: 2:45 p.m., 13 MM U.S. 35 SE – FD received a call for a vehicle accident. FD arrived on scene and found a signal vehicle off the side of the road in the ditch. The occupants were getting out of the vehicle as the FD arrived on scene. The occupants of the vehicle were looked at by the EMS. FD was on stand by at the scene, then release from the scene by they Fayette County Sheriff.

APRIL 21

MUTUAL AIDE: 10:49 p.m., Beacon Street – Medical Assist.

REPORT OF SMOKE: 4:49 p.m., 1774 Bloomingburg New Holland – Received report of smoke in the residence. On arrival FD found light smoke throughout the residence. FD found the furnace blower motor to be the cause. FD shut the power off to the unit and advised the occupant to have repairs made.

MUTUAL AIDE: 2:46 p.m., McLean Street – Medical Assist.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES: 10:40 a.m., U.S. 22 W – Received report of an accident with injuries. On arrival FD found a van and truck involved. All parties denied treatment for injuries after being checked by EMS. FD checked the scene for safety and removed hazards from the roadway.

APRIL 20

VEHICLE ACCIDENT: 5:50 p.m., 4338 Creek Rd. – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a vehicle into a tree with no entrapment. FD found a single vehicle upright, on all four wheels and facing west off the south side of the roadway with no smoke or fire showing at the time of arrival. FD confirmed there was no entrapment and checked the vehicle for safety. FD established a safe work area and assisted with traffic control.