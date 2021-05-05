Rotary honors Miami Trace seniors

On Tuesday, the Washington Court House Rotary club recognized five Miami Trace students with various awards.

During the event, held in the Crown Room at the Rusty Keg, City Manager Joe Denen explained the Miami Trace Local School district helped the club to decide on recipients and thanked the district for its efforts. The students who received the awards joined the Rotary club for lunch.

“In the spring of the year, it’s always a great joy to welcome young people in the club where we recognize young folks in the community that have contributed enormously to the joy in our lives. We already had the Rotary Scholarship program—it’s split up a little bit differently than it has been in the past. Today, we’re going to recognize ‘Outstanding Athlete,’ ‘Service Above Self’ award, and ‘Outstanding Scholars’ from Miami Trace. And this year, we have an all-ladies line-up! I don’t think that’s ever happened before,” said Denen. “Ladies, the community is incredibly proud of you, and it’s a pleasure to have you here today with us for lunch.”

The following students are seniors at Miami Trace High School. During their speeches, the ladies stated who their parents/guardians were, what they were involved in, and who they were thankful for.

Magarah Bloom was honored with the “Outstanding Athlete” award. In her speech, Bloom explained she plays soccer, basketball and cross country—and has won different awards within those sports. She thanked her coaches for their support and time throughout the years.

Next year, Bloom will be attending Ohio Northern University as she has been accepted into its pharmacy program.

Hailee Schirm was honored with the “Service Above Self” award.

Denen explained, “here, we’re recognizing somebody that has come to the realization that they’re not the center of the universe—that there are more important things in the world than themselves. And that you can derive a great amount of joy in your life from helping other people in your community.”

In her speech, Schirm explained that being a Miami Trace student has opened many opportunities for her—including being able to take college classes through Southern State Community College and Cedarville University. She volunteers through Key Club and is involved in soccer.

This fall, Schirm plans to attend the University of Akron and major in Exercise Science. She also plans to be a part of the honors scholars.

In her speech, Siara Eggleton said, “my high-school experience (was) a little bit different because, after my Sophomore year, I was full-time at Southern State (Community College).”

Eggleton went on to thank Miami Trace for the opportunity as she is now able to get her Associate’s Degree earlier than usual which will, hopefully, save her on student loan debt in the future.

Olivia Fliehman explained in her speech that she plays volleyball and would have played track this year if not for an injury. She said she is president of NHS and of Key Club.

Next year, Fliehman plans to attend Shawnee State University as she has been accepted into its nursing program. She will also be playing volleyball.

Kaylie Lott explained in her speech that she plays soccer, took part in CCP and AP classes, is in the yearbook committee, is treasurer of the Key Club and is in the French club. Lott thanked several individuals for trying to give students as normal and “best” a year as possible.

Next year, Lott will be attending the Ohio State University and majoring in Medical Laboratory Science, pre-Optometry.

Rotary will hold one more event next week to recognize award winners from Washington Court House City Schools. The typical one-day event was split up this year in order to assist with social distancing during the pandemic.

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

During the Washington Court House Rotary club meeting on Tuesday, five Miami Trace seniors were honored. Pictured (left-to-right) are: Miami Trace High School Principal Bryan Sheets, Rotary President Dr. Tom Bailey, Magarah Bloom, Kaylie Lott, Siara Eggleton, Olivia Fliehman, Hailee Schirm and City Manager Joe Denen. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_20210504_124237.jpg During the Washington Court House Rotary club meeting on Tuesday, five Miami Trace seniors were honored. Pictured (left-to-right) are: Miami Trace High School Principal Bryan Sheets, Rotary President Dr. Tom Bailey, Magarah Bloom, Kaylie Lott, Siara Eggleton, Olivia Fliehman, Hailee Schirm and City Manager Joe Denen.