4-H Scholarship winners named

OSU Extension Educator Lydia Ulry announced the 2021 Fayette County 4-H scholarship award winners on Monday morning with students from both Miami Trace (MT) and Washington Court House City Schools (WCHCS) being recognized.

“The Fayette County 4-H program is proud to recognize the 2021 scholarship award winners,” Ulry said. “The program is fortunate to be able to recognize some of our amazing seniors who will be leaving a lasting impression on the Fayette County 4-H program for years to come. Fayette County 4-H is blessed to have some fantastic donors who help us to recognize our seniors who go above and beyond annually.”

The seniors who will receive the scholarships this year include:

Garren Walker (WCHCS) — 4-H Fun Bunch, receiving the Catherine Jean Brown, Chip Bumpus and Chuckwagon scholarships. Walker is the daughter of Gina Marine and Shawn Walker. She is a 7-year 4-H’er and is a member of the 4-H Fun Bunch. Walker is an active Junior Fairboard member and camp counselor. She plans to attend Sinclair College majoring in Dental Hygiene.

Mcale Callahan (MT) — Charm-N-Farm, receiving the Catherine Jean Brown, Chip Bumpus and Chuckwagon scholarships. Callahan is the son of Mindy and Mike Callahan. He is an 11-year 4-H member of Charm-N-Farm 4-H Club and serves as a camp counselor. Callahan is continuing his education at Otterbein University in the fall majoring in Business and will be a member of the wrestling team.

Addison Little (MT) — Buckeye All-Stars, receiving the Catherine Jean Brown, Rob Herron and Chuckwagon scholarships. Little is the daughter or Carmen and Jason Little. She is a 9-year 4-H member and part of the Buckeye All-Stars 4-H Club. Little is a 4-H camp counselor. She plans to attend Montana State University majoring in Environmental Engineering.

Kyler Batson (MT) — Fayette Firearms, receiving the Catherine Jean Brown, Rob Herron and Chuckwagon scholarships. Batson is the son of Megan and Scott Batson. He is a 10-year 4-H member and part of the Fayette Firearms 4-H club. He is a member of Junior Fairboard and Camp Counselors. Batson plans to continue his education at the University of Cincinnati majoring in Aerospace Engineering.

Taylor Moore (MT) — Rough Riders, receiving the Catherine Jean Brown and Chuckwagon scholarships. Moore is the daughter of Lori and Tim Moore. She is a 10-year 4-H’er and is a member of the Rough Riders 4-H Club. Moore is an enthusiastic and involved member of Junior Fairboard. She will be continuing her education at the University of Findlay in the fall and plans to become a Doctor of Pharmacy.

Derek Mitchem (MT) — Above & Beyond, receiving the Catherine Jean Brown and Chuckwagon scholarships. Mitchem is the son of Kim and Joe Mitchem. He is a 6-year 4-H member who is actively involved on the Junior Fairboard. Mitchem is a member of the Above & Beyond 4-H club. He plans to continue his education at Ohio State University ATI majoring in Animal Science with a Nutrition specialization.

Matthew Webb (MT) — 4-H Fun Bunch, receiving the Catherine Jean Brown and Chuckwagon scholarships. Webb is the son of Robin and Brian Webb. He is a 13-year 4-H’er and an active member of the 4-H Fun Bunch, 4-H Club. Webb has participated in a wide variety of 4-H projects and had a great deal of success with his Dairy Feeders. He will be attending Ohio State University in the fall majoring in Engineering Technology.

The information in this article was provided by Lydia Ulry Fayette County OSU Extension Educator – 4-H Youth Development.

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 463-9684 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

Taylor Moore https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_Taylor-Moore-2-1-1.jpg Taylor Moore Courtesy photos Mcale Callahan https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_Mcale-Callahan-2-1-1.jpg Mcale Callahan Courtesy photos Kyler Batson https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_Kyler-Batson-2-1-1.jpg Kyler Batson Courtesy photos Derek Mitchem https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_Derek-Mitchem-2-1-1.jpg Derek Mitchem Courtesy photos Addy Little https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_Addy-Little-1.jpg Addy Little Courtesy photos Matthew Webb https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_Matthew-Webb-1.jpg Matthew Webb Courtesy photos Garren Walker https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_Garren-Walker-2-1-1.jpg Garren Walker Courtesy photos

Seven local seniors recognized for ‘lasting impression’ on program