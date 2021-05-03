CenterPoint Energy completes name transition

Evansville, Ind. – CenterPoint Energy has reached a milestone in completing the transition of company facilities, uniforms, vehicles, and customer bills and systems to feature the CenterPoint Energy name and logo in Indiana and Ohio. The transition further unifies the company and its commitment to deliver energy to millions of customers across its eight-state footprint.

“With the retirement of the Vectren name, we are proud to move forward with the CenterPoint Energy name and logo throughout our Indiana and Ohio service territory,” said Richard Leger, vice president of Natural Gas Distribution. “While our name will be changing in Indiana and Ohio, we will continue our longstanding commitment to provide safe and reliable service to the customers who count on us every day for their natural gas and electricity needs.”

Signage at CenterPoint Energy properties, including corporate and field office buildings, as well as electric and natural gas facilities throughout Indiana and Ohio, have been updated. CenterPoint Energy employees working in the field are now wearing uniforms and driving trucks with the new logo. Employees will also be wearing CenterPoint Energy shirts when volunteering in the community.

Other completed transition updates include:

Customer bills: Beginning this week, CenterPoint Energy customers in Indiana and Ohio will receive their bills with the CenterPoint Energy logo. Depending on customer billing cycles, customers could receive one additional bill with the Vectren logo.

Website: To access online accounts, pay bills and for other company information, customers should visit www.centerpointenergy.com and choose their applicable state from the service area drop down menu. At this time, if customers type or link to www.Vectren.com, they will be redirected to the new site.

Social media: Information about the company can be found on social media on Facebook (CenterPoint Energy) and Twitter (@CenterPoint).

Vectren mobile app: The Vectren mobile app has been retired. Customers can access their online account to pay their bill or report a power outage by visiting www.centerpointenergy.com, which is mobile-friendly.

“While the company has reached this milestone by transitioning the majority of assets, completely phasing out the Vectren name will take some time,” said Leger. “A combination of Vectren and CenterPoint Energy logos might still be found throughout our territory, and we appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to remove them.”

Customers will continue to use the same number to report emergencies or reach company representatives by calling 1-800-227-1376 from the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern, Monday through Friday.

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned approximately $33 billion in assets and also owned 53.7 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, LP, a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With approximately 9,500 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years.

Certain services under ‘Vectren’ logo to retire