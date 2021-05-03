Packrat Crafters honors graduating members

On April 24, the Packrat Crafters 4-H club met at the 4-H extension office for their sixth meeting of the year. Following the business meeting, the club honored three club members who will be graduating this year from Washington High School.

A blue and white theme prevailed throughout the room and each girl received a 10 year membership plaque, a balloon bouquet and a gift.

Senior Madison Gilmore, daughter of Mike and Kim Gilmore, is currently the vice president of the club and has held several offices in the past. She has taken numerous projects including cooking, dogs, and market rabbits. She plans to major in Middle Childhood Education at Ohio University this Fall.

Senior Morgan Reeves has been a club officer several times and has taken numerous projects to the fair as well. She has won with her cake decorating projects and represented Fayette County at the State Fair. For the past several years, she has shown breeding and market rabbits at the county fair. Morgan, the daughter of Lisa and Chris Reeves, is undecided at this time as to where she will attend college in the fall.

Kim Miller and Rob Miller are the parents of senior Macy Miller who has held several offices in the past and currently serves as club president. Macy has taken a wide variety of projects and has participated at the State Fair on several occasions, winning with her self-determined project on music. She will be attending the School of Music at Ohio University this fall.

During the meeting, President Macy Miller called the meeting to order, the pledges were recited, and members answered roll call by naming their favorite subject in school. Quality assurance, housing forms, and community service projects were discussed during the business meeting. It was also announced that the fair theme for this year is “Show Rings and Olympic Dreams.”

The Packrat Crafters 4-H club recently recognized and celebrated three of their graduating members: (left-to-right) Macy Miller, Madison Gilmore and Morgan Reeves. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_4h.jpg The Packrat Crafters 4-H club recently recognized and celebrated three of their graduating members: (left-to-right) Macy Miller, Madison Gilmore and Morgan Reeves. Courtesy photo