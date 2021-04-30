Man indicted for March shooting

A 27-year-old Wilmington man was recently indicted in connection with the March 14 shooting of Jeremy Peters of Washington C.H.

According to Fayette County Prosecutor Jess Weade, Dylan M. Ballein was indicted by a Fayette County Grand Jury on one count of attempted murder, a felony of the first degree, and one count of felonious assault, a felony of the second degree. Each count additionally has a gun specification attached to it.

The prosecutor explained that these counts are considered “allied offenses of similar import,” which means that Ballein can only be optimally convicted of one of the counts.

Weade said that the maximum sentence Ballein could receive is three years for a gun specification and 11-16 years on the count of attempted murder in the first degree — for a total of 14 to 19-and-a-half years if convicted.

As previously reported, Ballein was taken into custody last month by the Washington Police Department. Ballein was first taken into custody after the shooting on March 14 as an uncharged suspect, but was later released.

Around 11 a.m. March 14, authorities were contacted about a shooting that had occurred at 614 N. North St. in Washington Court House. As the individual, later identified as Peters, approached the residence, shots were fired at him from inside the home, according to then-Washington Police Department Chief Brian Hottinger.

Peters, who was shot multiple times, departed the area on a bicycle after he was struck and soon after collapsed in the corner yard at the intersection of Grace Street and an alley that connects Grace to North North Street.

Also last month, authorities confirmed that Peters’ estranged girlfriend was at the North North Street residence when he was shot. The estranged girlfriend had filed a protection order against Peters prior to the shooting, according to authorities.

The Washington Police Department said that Peters has been released from the hospital.

