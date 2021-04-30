‘Empty the shelters’ next weekend

Once again, the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s (BPF) “Empty the Shelters” event is back to find forever homes for shelter pets.

According to a press release from BISSELL, “Pet homelessness is a real issue. In many areas, pandemic adoptions have spiked, but to make a real impact, we must keep up the momentum.”

While BPF will be sponsoring reduced adoption fees from May 5-9 for Empty the Shelters, the local dates for the Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) is next weekend: Thursday, May 6 through Saturday, May 8.

According to FRHS Chief Humane Agent Brad Adams and Executive Director Dr. Lee Schrader, the times for the local event are a little different from previous Empty the Shelters.

Thursday will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. All cats ready for adoption will cost $25 as BISSELL is covering the remainder of the adoption fee.

Cats adopted from FRHS, depending on age, are checked for infectious diseases, are vaccinated, dewormed, treated for fleas, spayed/neutered, socialized, and microchipped. The adoption fees assist in covering the cost of this provided animal care.

According to BISSELL, “(this event) is our largest event yet, with 200 participating shelters and rescues in 36 states.” Other shelters in the state participating in the upcoming event includes:

-Colony Cats (& Dogs), Dublin

-Humane Society Of Greater Dayton, Dayton

-Lake Humane Society, Mentor

-Louie’s Legacy Animal Rescue, Cincinnati

-Sierra’s Haven For New and Used Pets, Portsmouth

-Toledo Area Humane Society, Maumee

All other participating locations can be found at www.bissellpetfoundation.org/ETS.

“We have many wonderful cats and kittens who will be available for adoption,” said Schrader.

To learn more about FRHS, please visit www.fayetteregionalhumane.org/. To learn more about BISSELL, please visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org.

