Morris named to All-Ohio academic team

Five students at Southern State Community College (SSCC) — including local Brock Morris — have been honored with a place on the All-Ohio Community College Academic Team for 2021.

These students will join 73 students from Ohio’s community college system honored with scholarships for their excellence in academics, leadership and community service.

A ceremony to recognize this year’s award winners was held virtually on April 29 as part of Community College Month in Ohio.

“Ohio’s community college students know that our campuses provide a welcoming environment for students to thrive and succeed,” said Jack Hershey, president and CEO of the Ohio Association of Community Colleges (OACC). “We are so proud of these students, our best and brightest, for their academic excellence, and we look forward to seeing them become leaders in their careers.”

The All-Ohio Academic Team program is a collaboration between the OACC, Phi Theta Kappa national honor society and Honda of America Manufacturing, Inc., the event sponsor.

Of the five, Morris, Jenna McClanahan and Christian Weseloh were assigned to the third team, receiving $250. Additionally, Alyssa Mays was assigned to the first team, receiving a $1,000 scholarship, and Ethan Crowder was assigned to the Second Team, receiving a $500 scholarship.

These top-performing students were nominated by SSCC faculty and staff, and received the scholarships to assist in transferring on to universities to complete their bachelor’s degree requirements. The All-Ohio Academic Team also includes high-achieving students who are planning to move directly into the workforce.

Brock Morris https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_BrockM.jpg Brock Morris Courtesy photo