FCPH updates vaccine provider list

The COVID-19 vaccination provider list continues to be updated weekly by Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) for the community to take advantage of.

According to FCPH, “the local vaccination provider list is updated and shared weekly as a courtesy, and availability can change from day to day. Contact the provider of your choice for the latest information on vaccine availability and to schedule an appointment. You can also search for providers by visiting gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.”

Fayette County Public Health reminds the community that eligible individuals can receive a vaccine from any provider of their choice, and the vaccine is offered at no cost at all locations. Vaccine providers can bill a patient’s insurance for a fee to administer the vaccine but will not be able to charge the patient.

Additionally:

-Pfizer is the only vaccine that has been authorized for 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds

-Parental or legal guardian permission is required for 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds

-Moderna and Pfizer each require two doses. Those who take the first dose are not fully protected until two weeks after the second dose of vaccine.

Providers are being added weekly. In addition to this list, private healthcare providers may be offering the vaccine. Contact your healthcare provider for details. Fayette County Public Health provided the following information:

FCPH will offer the following clinics next week by appointment only:

Washington Court House (by appointment only): May 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Moderna first and second dose) at the Mahan building, Fayette County Fairgrounds, and May 7 in the afternoon (Pfizer second dose) at the Mahan building on the Fayette County Fairgrounds.

Jeffersonville (appointments preferred but walk-ins accepted): May 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Jefferson Township Fire Department, 28 S. Main Street in Jeffersonville.

Visit faycohd.org or call 740-335-5910 to make an appointment. Watch the FCPH website or the health department’s Facebook page for updates.

Other providers:

Adena Fayette Medical Center: call 740-333-2743 to schedule an appointment at MAB II.

Kroger: visit kroger.com/ohiocovidvaccine or call the Kroger COVID-19 vaccine helpline at 866-211-5320.

HealthSource of Ohio: visit www.healthsourceofohio or call 740-335-8490 to request an appointment.

Walgreens: schedule through walgreens.com/schedulevaccine. The portal opens up each Saturday for Monday through Saturday appointments.

Walmart: Walmart is scheduling eligible individuals by appointment only dependent on vaccine availability. To schedule an appointment, visit walmart.com/covidvaccine.

Regional mass vaccination sites:

Chillicothe: Adena’s mass vaccination administration at The PACCAR Medical Education Center is by appointment only. Vaccination appointments can be made by individuals 18 years of age and older by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634) or visiting gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Transportation:

The Fayette County Transportation Program will transport anyone in Fayette County who needs to get their vaccine appointment, as long as they have a confirmed appointment scheduled. Anyone who needs transportation is asked to call 740-335-9628 to schedule as soon as they have an appointment time for the vaccine.

Stay up-to-date on vaccine availability in Fayette County, visit www.faycohd.org or www.gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.

Barry Pettit, pastor at South Side Church of Christ, recently received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Kris Wright, RN. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_Barry-Pettit.jpg Barry Pettit, pastor at South Side Church of Christ, recently received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Kris Wright, RN. Courtesy photo