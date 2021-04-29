‘Feed Fayette’ holds final day

On Tuesday, the “Feed Fayette” program at South Side Christian Church held its final food giveaway in the food box program.

“Feed Fayette” was provided by a relief program entitled “Farmers To Families.” The Farmers to Families Food Box program is part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), which was developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In partnering with “Farmers To Families,” South Side was able to supply food to individuals and families for over six months throughout the months of October through April.

Feed Fayette was able to supply food boxes weekly on Tuesdays to: Second Chance, Community Action, Head Start, Life Pregnancy Center, Fayette County Jail, Miami Trace schools, Washington Court House Schools, Peace House, Rose Avenue Community Center, Phoenix Integrated Health, Street Ministry Food Bank, Heritage Food Pantry, Sabina Food Bank, Fayette County Food Bank, Mt. Sterling Community Center, American Legion, VFW, Fayette Recovery, Fayette Landing, and The Gary Lewis Benefit.

Supporting community businesses such as Winking Willies, Woody’s, The Willow, Assisted Living, foster homes and group homes. Also, the communities of Leesburg, New Vienna, Good Hope, South Salem, Jeffersonville, Mt. Sterling, and Greenfield.

“We want to thank our many church and community volunteers that handed out over 30,000 food boxes throughout the program. Our hope is to resume this food program in the fall of 2021,” explained South Side Pastor Barry Pettit via email.

