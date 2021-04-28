WCHCS announces registration

Washington Court House City Schools (WCHCS) recently made several announcements concerning registration for the 2021-2022 school year during its regular meeting.

With graduation around the corner, WCHCS is looking ahead to next year and recently gave more details about how to register for preschool and kindergarten.

According to the agenda from the recent meeting, preschool registration applications are being accepted at Cherry Hill Primary School. Students must be 4-years-old by Aug. 1 and parents may stop by the office at Cherry Hill from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to pick up an application. The school is located at 720 Oakland Avenue in Washington Court House, and the phone number is (740) 335-3370.

“We offer two classrooms of half-day preschool and spots fill up fast,” the announcement reads.

Additionally, kindergarten registration was announced. Registration will be on Monday, May 3 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the cafeteria of the Cherry Hill Primary School. Children must be 5-years-old by Aug. 1 to register for kindergarten.

“Please bring your child to registration for a short assessment,” the announcement reads. “Please bring the following documents to register your child: certified birth certificate, immunization record, parent identification, proof of residency and proof of custody with stamped court order, if applicable.”

For any child that needs kindergarten immunizations, contact Fayette County Public Health at (740) 335-5910.

The district also announced that inter-district open enrollment applications for next school year will be available and accepted during the entire month of May. Applications will be available at the WCHCS Central Office, located at 306 Highland Ave. in Washington C.H. Under the inter-district open enrollment policy, students from any district in Ohio may be admitted to WCHCS tuition free providing all guidelines are met.

“Guidelines for open enrollment will be included with the application,” the announcement reads. “Students now attending under open enrollment must re-apply each new school year.”

Instructions will be made public on the school website (and in the Record-Herald) regarding the application process.

Finally, in new business, a number of policies were given to the board members in attendance for review with WCHCS Superintendent Tom Bailey explaining that a recommendation for approval will be made at the next scheduled meeting. A few of the policies include: policy 1422 – nondiscrimination and equal employment opportunity, policy 2240 – controversial issues, and a new policy—“5460.02 – students at-risk of not qualifying for a high school diploma.”

Kindergarten students can enroll May 3, preschool accepting applications