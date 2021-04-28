Adena recognized for higher quality in maternity care

CHILLICOTHE – Adena Regional Medical Center has been recognized by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio with a Blue Distinction® Centers (BDC) for Maternity Care designation, as part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program.

“Adena is proud to be recognized by Anthem for meeting the rigorous BDC quality selection criteria for maternity care set by the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program,” said Dr. Richard Villarreal, medical director for the department. “The Adena Women and Children’s Center is committed to offering high-quality maternity care close to home for our patients during one of the most meaningful times a family will share.”

Racial and ethnic disparities are persistent and widespread across maternal healthcare, primarily driven by socioeconomic status, geographic location, and implicit provider bias. To help address these gaps in care and to help ensure the better health of mothers, The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association enhanced its quality evaluation for the Maternity Care program to address key factors driving the United States’ maternal health crisis such as preventable or treatable pregnancy-related conditions, high utilization of Caesarean sections, and racial and ethnic disparities in maternal healthcare.

Research shows that, compared to other providers, those designated as Blue Distinction Centers demonstrate better quality and improved outcomes for patients.

In 2020, the Blue Distinction Centers for Maternity Care Program was expanded beyond traditional outcome measures to include assessments of internal quality improvement, data collection and dissemination, and internal protocols that better address clinical quality and equity issues in maternity care.

“Blue Distinction designation is an important recognition of Adena’s innovative and patient-centered approach to maternity care quality,” said Barry Malinowski, M.D., Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio’s medical director. “The Blue Distinction program recognizes commitment to quality and helps consumers identify high performing health care providers. I congratulate the entire maternity team at Adena for this well-deserved honor.”

For more information, or to schedule an appointment with the Adena Women and Children’s Center, visit www.adena.org/women.

