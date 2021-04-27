Commissioners authorize MT and Sheriff agreement

An addendum to an agreement was authorized between Miami Trace Local School District and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office for Campus Safety Officer services to include the newly-created C.H.A.N.G.E. program.

The addendum to the basic contract is temporary—from June 1 through August 1, and the rate of reimbursement to the County will be $25 per hour for hours of service provided up to 40 hours per week, and $37.50 per hour for all hours of service provided in excess of 40 hours per week.

According to Miami Trace Superintendent Kim Pittser, C.H.A.N.G.E. stands for “Community Helping Adolescents Needing Growth in their Environment.”

“The mission or purpose of this program is to empower our youth to make positive choices in their decision-making processes while building pro social connections with school-based services, local law enforcement and community members,” explained Pittser via email.

She further explained, “This program was designed as a partnership between Miami Trace Staff and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. Mr. Jack Anders (Miami Trace safety and attendance officer) and Deputy Monty Coe have worked to develop a program that incorporates life skills and relationship-building activities for youth in this community. Ultimately, a goal is to increase the positive interactions that our young people have with those around them.”

Anders explained, “This program will help us engage students throughout the summer. It will allow us to provide assistance to those young people who can benefit from keeping contact with us over the summer. Deputy Coe is part of this program in order to provide those positive interactions with our youth in the community.”

The C.H.A.N.G.E. program will operate for six weeks over the summer, starting June 1. Students attending the program will receive meals and transportation. The targeted audience is grades 6-12th, according to Pittser.

“Our mission at Miami Trace is to provide a quality education with opportunities and relationships that cultivates success. The C.H.A.N.G.E. program is one more chance for us to support our students and help them reach their fullest potential,” wrote Pittser. “Thank you to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office for partnering with us in order to serve our students.”

In other business from the commissioners’ office, a maintenance agreement was entered into with Frye Mechanical, Inc. for full maintenance, service or inspections on the HVAC systems at the Fayette County Adult Detention Facility, located at 1500 Robinson Road in Washington Court House.

A minimum of two inspections must occur per year, year after year until the agreement is terminated.

