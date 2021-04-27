Rotary honors two local students

On Tuesday, the Washington Court House Rotary club recognized two local students as recipients of the Rotary Club Scholarship award—Miami Trace High School senior Victoria Miller and Washington High School senior Macy Miller.

During the event, held in the Crown Room at the Rusty Keg, City Manager Joe Denen explained, “this program has always been a little bit special to the Rotary Club. It’s a little bit different this year.”

The difference in the 2021 program is the number of people present at the event was lessened by splitting up scholarship and award recipients over multiple days due to the pandemic.

“The club has always had a strong element of local service, and we’ve always throughout the years, except for COVID years, had a lot of interaction at our meetings with young people from Washington City Schools and Miami Trace. Today, we have two wonderful, young people, and I just want to say to them—congratulations. Your community, and parents, and grandparents are incredibly proud of you, and it’s a wonderful honor for the Rotary Club to be able to recognize you in this way, and we hope that it’s a wonderful day for you also,” said Denen.

Denen further explained that staff at both school districts helps the club to decide on recipients and thanked them for their efforts.

Victoria Miller, the scholarship award recipient from Miami Trace High School, said, “I want to thank my grandma Linda Saunders. I live with her—she raised me. I’d like to thank my teachers, and I want to thank my guidance counselor Mrs. (Julie) Reisinger—she’s helped me a lot through high-school and my education.”

Victoria is currently planning on attending Bowling Green State University following her graduation from Miami Trace. She plans to major in graphic design.

“(Graphic design) is something I’ve always enjoyed doing,” said Victoria.

When asked how it felt receiving the award, Victoria explained, “I can’t believe it—it’s just really cool and amazing.”

Linda said, “I’m just so proud of her. She’s went beyond any expectations.”

Macy Miller, the scholarship award recipient from Washington High School, said, “My name is Macy Miller—I have no relation to Victoria Miller,” she paused as the crowd laughed. “I would like to thank my parents, Rob Miller and Kim Miller, for coming (to the event), and a thank you to my grandparents, Mike and Debbie Baughn and Ernie Miller, (and great grandmother Mildred Ruth). And I’d like to thank my Principal Tracy Rose, my guidance counselor Lisa Hoppes, (Washington Court House City Schools Superintendent and Rotary President Dr. Tom) Bailey and Mr. Denen.”

Macy is currently planning to attend Ohio University following her graduation from Washington High School. She plans to major in music education.

“I’m going into music education because it means a lot to me. I was actually stuck between music education and instrumentally—like specializing in saxophone, because I love playing saxophone. But when I started thinking about all that my teachers have done for me, I wanted to be able to do that for students as well. It’s something I really love a lot,” said Macy.

When asked how it felt receiving the award, Macy explained, “it feels good. It’s like the cherry on top of my senior year. It’s just a little more reassurance that I’m going to be able to do what I can do in the future.”

Kim said, “Macy worked hard her whole school year—perfection. She’s never stopped. It always takes priority over everything. She makes sure her school work is done first. I’d like to thank the teachers because, without them… she loves going to school and teachers have a lot to do with that. For her music appreciation and future career, I’d like to thank (band instructors) Ben Streitenberger and Matt Stanley for all they’ve done.”

Rob said, “We’re very appreciative of community support like the Rotary and different organizations that help kids along with their financial needs so they can further their education. It’s very appreciative and very deserving for all the hard work. Both (students) are very deserving.”

Rotary will hold two more events to recognize other award winners.

The Washington Court House Rotary club awarded two local students with scholarship awards on Tuesday during an event in the Crown Room. Pictured are: (left-to-right) Rotary Club President Dr. Tom Bailey, Rob Miller, Macy Miller, Kim Miller, Victoria Miller, Linda Saunders and City Manager Joe Denen.