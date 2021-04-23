Providers continue offering vaccine locally

The local COVID-19 vaccination provider list is updated and shared weekly as a courtesy from Fayette County Public Health. There are various options for receiving the vaccine, although availability can change from day-to-day.

Contact a provider of choice for the latest information on vaccine availability and to schedule an appointment. Providers can also be searched for by visiting www.gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Please note: eligible individuals can receive a vaccine from any provider of their choice. The vaccine is offered at no cost at all locations. Vaccine providers can bill a patient’s insurance for a fee to administer the vaccine but will not be able to charge the patient.

Pfizer is the only vaccine that has been authorized for 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds however, parental or legal guardian permission is required.

Moderna and Pfizer each require two doses. Those who receive these two vaccines are not fully protected until 2 weeks after the second dose of vaccine.

FCPH will offer Moderna (1st dose) on Thursday, April 29 from 9-11 a.m. and 1- 3 p.m. by appointment-only. Location: Fayette County Public Health office, 317 S. Fayette Street. Visit www.faycohd.org or call 740-335-5910 to make an appointment.

If the appointments are not fully booked by Thursday, FCPH may open the clinic to allow walk-ins. Watch the FCPH website or the health department’s Facebook page for updates.

To check on vaccine availability and/or schedule an appointment with Fayette County Memorial Hospital, call 740-333-2743.

To check on vaccine availability and/or schedule an appointment with Kroger, visit www.kroger.com/ohiocovidvaccine or call the Kroger COVID-19 vaccine helpline at 866-211-5320.

To check on vaccine availability and/or schedule an appointment with HealthSource of Ohio, visit www.healthsourceofohio or call 740-335-8490 to request an appointment.

To check on vaccine availability and/or schedule an appointment with Walgreens, schedule through www.walgreens.com/schedulevaccine. The portal opens up each Saturday for Monday-Saturday appointments.

Adena’s mass vaccination administration at The PACCAR Medical Education Center in Chillicothe is by appointment-only. Vaccination appointments can be made by individuals 18 years of age and older by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634) or visiting www.gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

The Fayette County Transportation Program will transport anyone in Fayette County who needs to get to their vaccine appointment, as long as they have a confirmed appointment scheduled. Anyone who needs transportation is asked to call 740-335-9628 to schedule as soon as they have an appointment time for the vaccine.

Stay up-to-date on vaccine availability in Fayette County, visit www.faycohd.org or www.gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_thumbnail_CoronaVirusLogo.jpg