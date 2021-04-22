Youth Coalition designs new logo

Members of the Fayette County Youth Coalition, which includes youth from both Miami Trace Local Schools and Washington Court House City Schools, recently finalized the design of the Fayette Youth Prevention logo, which will now be the legacy logo going forward.

Heidi Arrington, the drug free community coordinator at Community Action Commission, explained via email, “Our Youth Coalition is made up of youth in 7th-12th grade from the Fayette County area and includes Miami Trace and Washington Court House City Schools, with invitation to participate provided to Fayette Christian School as well. Our Youth Coalition is part of our Fayette County Prevention Coalition.”

The mission statement for The Fayette County Prevention Coalition is: the coalition “will create a unified community response to prevent youth substance abuse and support the development of effective community programs to promote a safer, healthier and drug free Fayette County.”

According to Arrington, the youth coalition members plan activities and events around the idea that kids have fun without the use of drugs and alcohol, and that most kids are drug, tobacco and alcohol free.

“The Youth Coalition supports communication and cooperation between youth and adults, provides opportunity for youth to be involved in community service, become policy advocates for change – like underage purchasing of e-cigarettes, chew, and other tobacco products, etc.,” wrote Arrington.

One event coming up that the Youth Coalition participates in is the annual “We Are The Majority Rally (WATM).” The Rally is hosted by Prevention Action Alliance and, while it is typically held in-person at the State Capital, this year the rally will be held virtually.

As the main rally was made virtual this year, Fayette County Prevention Coalition will be hosting an in-person rally that local students are invited to attend on Friday, May 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Commission on Aging Building, 119 S. Elm St. in Washington Court House.

As previously reported, the local event will include pizza and drinks. There is no cost for students to attend. As for parents or guardians, those who are interested in attending the event can contact event officials to be parent volunteers. Otherwise, parents can drop off the students.

“It’s another level of support and sharing with the 85%+ of kids who don’t partake in tobacco, alcohol, and other drugs. This year marks the ninth year of the WATM statewide rally which is usually held at the State Capital in Columbus. We hope next year it’ll be back to being held in person,” wrote Arrington. “This year’s rally is themed ‘Mindset Matters’ and will have keynote speakers talking to our youth about how our mindset in any situation can help us overcome any challenges we face—especially important given the changes in our daily lives due to Covid-19.”

In order to attend, an RSVP and permission slip must be turned in. According to Arrington, flyers with permission slips will be distributed to local schools. Parents can also request one via the Community Action Commission website, www.cacfayettecounty.org/contact-us/, or by email at harrington@cacfayettecounty.org.

Flyers are also available in the CAC main office lobby located at 1400 US Highway 22 N.W. in Washington C.H.

“We encourage students interested in becoming involved in community and leadership to attend the rally. We continuously recruit for the coalition so that, as members graduate and leave, the next generation of contributors are learning and growing the coalition,” explained Arrington.

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

‘We Are The Majority Rally’ coming soon