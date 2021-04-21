WCHCS offers two events this Sunday

Supporters of Washington Court House City Schools will have the option of going to two different events this Sunday—the annual Spring Band Spectacular and a Chicken-Noodle Dinner.

First in the day is the Blue Lion Track and Field Chicken-Noodle dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Blue Lion Track and Field invites community members to enjoy a homemade meal to support the local student-athletes. The homemade meals are $8 each.

To accommodate for COVID-19 restrictions, meals will be available via drive-thru only.

Patrons are encouraged to purchase presale tickets at Washington High School however, tickets will be available on site.

Upon arrival, the school encourages those coming for lunch to enter DiSario Way on Williard Street where they will be directed to the line.

For questions pertaining to the dinner, call Washington High School at 740-636-4221.

Following the dinner on Sunday will be the Spring Band Spectacular at 2 p.m.

Despite the snow recently blanketing Fayette County, spring is still in the air, so the Blue Lions are reviving the annual event.

The Washington Band Department invites the community to join them for an afternoon of fun and exciting music presented by the 6-12 grade student-performers. This outdoor free event will feature popular and classic tunes from the Washington Middle School and Washington High School bands that are sure to entertain concertgoers of all ages.

Matt Stanley and Ben Streitenberger will be conducting the concert.

With the bandstand near the Washington High School (WHS) Gymnasium, there will be plenty of space for families to spread out and enjoy the show while maintaining proper distancing protocols. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the springtime sounds across the picturesque campus.

Patrons may pack a picnic or purchase a snack from the Super Sport Grubb Hubb, as the food truck will be set up throughout the concert.

The 6th grade band will open the concert at 2 p.m., followed in order by the 7th grade, 8th grade, and closing with the WHS bands.

As with all school events on the district campus, guests must adhere to all COVID-19 protocols to attend the Spring Band Spectacular, including properly wearing a face covering and maintaining physically distant from other family groups.

