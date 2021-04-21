Heritage to kick off youth soccer

The newly formed Heritage Community Sports Youth League kicks off their inaugural season with Youth Spring Soccer on May 1. Registration is closed and teams have been set for the first, of what is hoped to be, an enduring developmental and character-building youth sports league for children in Fayette County.

Organized by Heritage Church in Washington Court House, this unique league focuses on spiritual character development as well as teaching all children participants, ages 3 to 5th grade, the basic skills in various types of sports. The primary goal of the Heritage Community Sports league is to offer an “uplifting and encouraging environment with no yelling at kids, coaches or refs.”

According to HCS Organizer Pastor Justin Siler, “Heritage Community Sports is designed to give every child an opportunity to learn and have fun in a non-competitive sports environment.”

Final registration and skill/age assessments (assigning participants to like-skilled players teams) for Soccer were held April 10. This first league now sports 54 participants—a great start for the beta program at Heritage.

“We want to thank everyone that came out to Heritage Church to sign up for Soccer. We had more kids sign up than we could have imagined! The kids will have fun and grow spiritually while learning sportsmanship. Here’s to a great season,” said Siler.

A typical Saturday game day schedule starts with practice at 9 a.m., team prayer/devotional at 9:45 a.m., games from 10 a.m – 11 a.m. The game format will be in six 6-minute periods with 2 minutes between periods and 5 minutes between halves.

The soccer season runs from May 1 to June 5 with Saturday games only. Practices are held prior to the games start. All coaches have been assigned their teams and will be in contact with parents.

First practices will be Saturday, April 24. Games start Saturday, May 1. Practices will be held Saturday mornings before the games instead of during the week. Because so many of our families will be traveling Memorial Day weekend, there will not be any games that weekend, and an additional game will be added onto the end of the season.

Heritage Community Sports will sponsor a Fall league for both Flag Football and Cheerleading teams. More details to be released later. Plans are to also have a Basketball league in the Winter.

For more information, contact Pastor Justin Siler at Heritage Church at 740-335-1079. Watch for more upcoming events and registration opportunities for the Fall at Heritage on their website, www.HeritageWCH.com. Heritage Church is located at 1867 US 35 NW, at Jamison Rd.

A typical Saturday game day schedule will start with practice at 9 a.m., team prayer/devotional at 9:45 a.m., and games from 10 a.m to 11 a.m. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_sssf.jpg A typical Saturday game day schedule will start with practice at 9 a.m., team prayer/devotional at 9:45 a.m., and games from 10 a.m to 11 a.m. Courtesy photos The newly formed Heritage Community Sports Youth League kicks off their inaugural season with Youth Spring Soccer on May 1. Teams have been chosen with 54 participants in total. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_sss.jpg The newly formed Heritage Community Sports Youth League kicks off their inaugural season with Youth Spring Soccer on May 1. Teams have been chosen with 54 participants in total. Courtesy photos