Bailey presents during NSBA21 event

During a virtual event for the National School Boards Association (NSBA), Washington Court House City Schools Superintendent Dr. Tom Bailey took part in a presentation after the district was recognized by Battelle for Kids.

Recently, Washington Court House City Schools was recognized as one of the leading schools in the nation for “inspiring hope in students” by Battelle for Kids, a national, not-for-profit organization with the mission of realizing the power and promise of 21st century learning for every student, according to a press release from the district.

Due to the successes of student engagement in the district, Dr. Bailey was selected to present at the National School Boards Association Conference on Saturday.

To accommodate for COVID-19, the conference was presented virtually this year to school board members, superintendents, assistant superintendents, business officials, school safety officers and other education leaders.

“We’re so inspired by Superintendent Tom Bailey presenting at NSBA21,” a spokesperson for Battelle for Kids said, “every child must have an answer to ‘who’s your advocate?’”

Dr. Bailey was joined by Jamie Meade (Battelle for Kids vice president and chief of staff) and Danielle Prohaska (Mechanicsburg Exempted Village Schools superintendent) to present “Hope, Engagement, and Belonging: Now, More Important Than Ever!”

The trio lead an interactive online session to explore the science across decades of research on hope, and its connection to emotional engagement and a sense of belonging in the learning environment.

Over 130 school board members, administrators and other educators from across the country learned why hope, engagement and belonging are essential to overall student well-being, as well as practical strategies to use in school and in remote learning situations.

“It was an honor to be selected from the national EdLeader21 Network of superintendents to present at the National School Boards Association Conference,” said Dr. Bailey. “Battelle for Kids recognizes the incredible work that our district is doing in giving our students hope, as well as engaging and inspiring students to grow academically, emotionally and socially.”

According to the press release, the EdLeader21 Network is a connection of school systems across the nation committed to 21st century learning for every student. WCHCS is a member of the EdLeader21 Network, allowing Blue Lion teachers and administrators to interact and connect with other future-thinking school systems across the country, empower them to accelerate equitable, deeper learning outcomes for every student.

The information in this article was provided by Washington Court House City Schools.

