Adena adds five new providers

CHILLICOTHE, OH – Adena Health System is expanding its care for patients with the addition of five specialty providers, across multiple service lines. These incoming physicians and advanced practice providers are delivering even more options for comprehensive, close-to-home care for patients throughout the region.

Adena is pleased to welcome:

Courtney Durham, Certified Nurse Practitioner, joins the growing group of providers with the Adena Cancer Center caring for patients in Chillicothe and Washington Court House. Durham has been a caregiver with Adena since 2015 serving previously as an Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse. She earned her Family Nurse Practitioner degree from Ohio University.

Rodney Lee Holdren, Certified Nurse Practitioner, is welcomed to the team of providers at the Adena Spine Center seeing patients in Chillicothe. Holdren has been with Adena since 2014 caring for patients as a registered nurse and patient care associate. He earned his Family Nurse Practitioner degree from Ohio University.

Anna Huffman, Certified Nurse Practitioner, is accepting new patients with Adena Pediatrics, seeing patients in Chillicothe and Circleville. Huffman earned her Pediatric Primary Care Nurse Practitioner degree from The Ohio State University.

Mariya Larson, Certified Nurse Practitioner, has been with Adena since 2012. She has served in various roles within Adena Regional Medical Center as an ICU Nurse and Labor and Delivery Nurse. Larson received her Family Nurse Practitioner degree from Ohio University and is now seeing patients in Chillicothe with Adena Urology.

Dennis Mesker, MD is now caring for patients at Adena Family Medicine – Washington Court House. He joins Adena having provided primary care services in Fayette County for over 30 years. Dr. Mesker earned his medical degree from Wright State University.

In addition, Adena has several of its providers transferring their services to new locations expanding patient access across the region.

Theresa Barnett, Certified Nurse Practitioner, has joined Adena Family Medicine – Piketon.

Madison Mercer, Certified Nurse Practitioner, is welcomed to Adena Family Medicine – Ironmen Clinic in Jackson.

Paige Smith, Certified Nurse Practitioner, now sees patients at all Adena Urgent Care locations.

