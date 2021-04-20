OSU names Sollars a ‘Distinguished Senior’

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Clare Sollars of Washington Court House has been named a 2021 Distinguished Senior at The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CFAES).

“The Distinguished Senior Award is the most prestigious undergraduate award in CFAES, recognizing the top graduating seniors from each of the academic units on the Columbus campus,” said Steven Neal, CFAES professor and associate dean for academic programs.

According to a press release from OSU, Sollars — who is from Fayette County and majors in food, agricultural and biological engineering — was nominated by college faculty and staff who felt that she personified the award’s attributes of academic, disciplinary and professional excellence.

“One of the hallmarks of our college is an emphasis on student success, and it is heartwarming to see it exemplified through the accomplishments of our students,” Neal said. “Recipients are our future innovators and leaders who have already made an impact within the academic environment at this university and beyond.”

Scott Shearer, a professor and chair of the CFAES Department of Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering, nominated Sollars for the award, praising her drive and passion for agriculture.

“From growing up on a grain farm in southern Ohio, she knew she wanted to pursue a career to impact the world’s food supply,” Shearer wrote.

Sollars has been an active member of the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers for several years, serving in various leadership positions.

After taking a class in food packaging, Sollars participated in a co-op experience with Abbott Nutrition. Since then, she has held four different positions at Abbott, from summer internships to part-time researcher roles. At Abbott, she has collaborated on research and testing protocols with international teams from the Netherlands, Singapore, and Ireland.

The projects at Abbott included implementing new lab methods, developing a new product formulation, redesigning a global quality assurance process, and traveling across the United States to conduct engineering studies.

“I have learned from every experience and have found it rewarding to work with people who are as passionate about the food industry as I am,” Sollars said.

This summer, Sollars will be interning at Abbott Nutrition. After graduating in December, she plans to begin work in the food industry.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s recognition of the CFAES Distinguished Seniors occurred via a YouTube Premiere video on Wednesday, April 7. Beginning at 7 p.m., CFAES dean and vice president for agricultural administration, Cathann A. Kress, recognized award recipients on the Ohio State—College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences YouTube channel. View the celebration video at www.go.osu.edu/CFAES2021DSA.

“Although we could not gather in person, this honor and these 25 students remain an important focus of our college,” Neal said. “Their commitment to their education and dedication to their time as a student in CFAES was recognized with the YouTube Premiere video, and via social media and professional networking platforms. A special award package will also be mailed to each top senior.”

In autumn 2020, there were 2,457 undergraduate students in CFAES pursuing 22 majors and 32 minors. Learn more about CFAES academic programs at www.go.osu.edu/ B4V2.

