Coach, life-long panther passes

The Miami Trace High School community was shocked over the weekend by the passing of assistant boys’ soccer coach Sean Sweeney.

The Record-Herald reached out to Miami Trace Local School District for their reaction to the sudden loss of Sweeney, who was just 38 years old.

“Sean was my right hand man for 13 seasons split between Southern State and Miami Trace,” Panthers’ head boys’ soccer coach Josh Thoroman said. “Sean’s passing is like losing a best friend. Over the last two days I have started to reach out to Sean over how best to deal with this situation, and then reality sets in that this situation is about Sean.

“Sean has been a vital component of the men’s soccer program at Miami Trace as an athlete and as a long-time coach. He was part of the only league title in school history as well as the three Sectional championships the program achieved. We ask that Sean’s family be kept in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.”

“The Miami Trace athletic community and the Fayette County soccer at large lost a valued member with the passing of Assistant Boys Soccer Coach Sean Sweeney this past weekend,” Miami Trace High School Athletic Director Aaron Hammond said. “Sean was passionate about soccer and was very active in the development of soccer opportunities for the young people of Fayette County.

“Sean was a Panther through and through.” Hammond said, “he was competitive, driven to see his players succeed on the field and in life, and someone who was always willing to listen when his athletes were facing challenges and needed to talk. Coach Sweeney will be greatly missed but his impact on soccer in Fayette County will continue on. Please keep Sean’s family in your thoughts and prayers.”

“Coach Sweeney was a 2001 graduate of Miami Trace,” Superintendent Kim Pittser said. “He and his family have been instrumental in this community via youth and high school sports with (an) emphasis on soccer. He truly loved working with our children and youth, and he valued all the relationships made. Our thoughts and prayers are extended to his wife, Lisa, the four girls (Hunter, Brooke, Isabella and Kenzie), along with his family members.”

Stay with the Record-Herald as we expect information to be forthcoming regarding fundraising events for Sean’s family. The following information was from his obituary:

“Sweeney, 38, of Washington Court House died Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 8:40 a.m. at the Grant Medical Center in Columbus where he had been admitted the previous evening. His death was sudden and unexpected.

Sean was born September 30, 1982, in Columbus, Ohio to Pierre George and Gayle Susan Powers Sweeney. He was a 2001 graduate of Miami Trace High School; attended Southern State Community College and lived most of his life in this community.

He was an estimator for Lifetime Quality Roofing in Columbus. Sean’s lifelong passion was soccer. He played on numerous soccer teams throughout his youth and the Miami Trace soccer team during his high school career. He was currently assistant soccer coach at Miami Trace High School and program director of the Big Cats Soccer Association.”

Sean Sweeney https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_SWEENEY-PHOTO.jpg Sean Sweeney Courtesy photo

Miami Trace remembers Sean Sweeney following unexpected death