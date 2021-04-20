Law enforcement award presented to Adams

Last month, the Humane Society of the United States honored Brad Adams, chief humane agent of the Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS), with a 2020 Humane Law Enforcement Award for his ongoing commitment to protect all animals and educate his community in central Ohio on humane care.

Throughout 2020, Chief Humane Agent Adams went above and beyond his job duties by responding to animal neglect calls at all hours of the day and night within Fayette and Ross counties. Adams is generous with his knowledge of humane investigations and shares his resources willingly with others in the field.

The HSUS Humane Law Enforcement Awards are presented annually to officers who have taken an exemplary stand against animal cruelty. The HSUS works diligently nationwide to enact laws that protect all animals, and this work is most effective with the support of law enforcement.

“We are proud to present a 2020 Humane Law Enforcement Award to Chief Humane Agent Brad Adams,” said Corey Roscoe, Ohio state director for the Humane Society of the United States. “We are grateful to the Fayette Regional Humane Society for its leadership in combating illegal animal abuse in 2020 and appreciate the tireless work of Humane Agent Adams.”

“Brad has always been a strong voice for animal protection throughout Ohio,” said Dr. Lee Schrader, Fayette Regional Humane Society executive director. “His work is now making a huge difference in the lives of the domestic animals in our area. We are deeply grateful to the Humane Society of the United States for recognizing Brad’s strength and dedication.”

The Humane Society of the United States is proud to collaborate with law enforcement who are making our communities safer for animals and people. Our work with law enforcement officials touches upon the entire spectrum of the justice system, from sheriffs to prosecutors to offices of attorneys general.

