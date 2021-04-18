Crash results in one fatality

One fatality was reported after a vehicle struck a support pillar at the Speedway in Jeffersonville at approximately 11 p.m. Saturday.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, the vehicle had Pennsylvania plates. The sole occupant of the vehicle, whose identity has yet to be determined, was consumed by a blaze that occurred following the crash. That sole occupant was pronounced dead at the scene by Fayette County Coroner Lenora Fitton.

“Someone from Pennsylvania — that for whatever reason left the roadway — struck a support pillar near the pumps at Speedway,” Stanforth said on Sunday. “(Their) car caught fire, and (the occupant) was entrapped in the car and died inside of the car. Within a minute of striking the post, the car caught on fire and was fully engulfed. There were people that could not get to (the occupant) quick enough. It was a very intense fire. The car, when it struck the pillar, bounced back away from the pumps, and (the pumps) did not catch on fire.”

Stanforth said it could not be determined if the occupant was already deceased when they struck the pillar.

“We have no idea what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway. We do not know the actual cause of death, and those are things the autopsy will hopefully be able to determine,” Stanforth said. “The body was taken to the Franklin County Coroner’s office where attempts will be made to determine the cause of death and to obtain a positive identification. The state Fire Marshall was requested to assist in the investigation.”

The information in this article was provided by Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth.

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 463-9684 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

Identity and cause of death to be determined