Peterson named Distinguished Senior at OSU

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Todd Peterson of Washington Court House has been named a 2021 Distinguished Senior at The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES).

“The Distinguished Senior Award is the most prestigious undergraduate award in CFAES, recognizing the top graduating seniors from each of the academic units on the Columbus campus,” said Steven Neal, CFAES professor and associate dean for academic programs.

Peterson, an agribusiness and applied economics major from Fayette County, was nominated by college faculty and staff who felt that he personified the award’s attributes of academic, disciplinary and professional excellence.

“One of the hallmarks of our college is an emphasis on student success, and it is heartwarming to see it exemplified through the accomplishments of our students,” Neal said. “Recipients are our future innovators and leaders who have already made an impact within the academic environment at this university and beyond.”

Peterson is a member of multiple agriculture organizations including the Ohio State Agribusiness Club, the Crops and Soils Club, and the Buckeye Brewing Club, which he co-founded to promote “the commercial and homebrewing industry and to refocus the campus communities’ view of beer from a purely social beverage to a drink with complex social, political, and historical influences,” he said.

He’s also maintained a 4.0 grade point average throughout his collegiate experience and is enrolled in a dual degree program to earn both an undergraduate and a graduate degree in agronomy.

Peterson participated in a study abroad program, where he spent six weeks studying agriculture in Brazil, an experience that he called his “most valuable learning experience,” which included visiting numerous farms, agricultural processors, agriculture research facilities, government buildings and national parks.

After graduation, Peterson said he plans to work in the agriculture industry as an agronomy researcher or return home to his family’s farm.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s recognition of the CFAES Distinguished Seniors occurred via a YouTube Premiere video on April 7. Beginning at 7 p.m., CFAES dean and vice president for agricultural administration, Cathann A. Kress, recognized award recipients on the Ohio State—College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences YouTube channel. View the celebration video at www.go.osu.edu/CFAES2021DSA.

“Although we could not gather in person, this honor and these 25 students remain an important focus of our college,” Neal said. “Their commitment to their education and dedication to their time as a student in CFAES was recognized with the YouTube Premiere video, and via social media and professional networking platforms. A special award package will also be mailed to each top senior.”

In autumn 2020, there were 2,457 undergraduate students in CFAES pursuing 22 majors and 32 minors. Learn more about CFAES academic programs at www.go.osu.edu/ B4V2.

