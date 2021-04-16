The cast of “Freaky Friday: The Musical” prepared this week for the weekend shows at the Miami Trace High School with dress rehearsals and full-runs of the production. As previously reported, the musical will be presented Saturday, April 17 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 18 at 3 p.m. in the Quali-Tee Design Performing Arts Center at the high school.

