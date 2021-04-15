Construction continues on railroad

Construction is ongoing at a railroad intersection on South Elm Street near Christman Park. More tracks will be worked on as the year progresses.

The railroad intersection is basically being rebuilt, according to Washington Court House Assistant Service Director Gary Dean. There will be new tracks and railroad signs as part of the project.

Construction signs are up notifying traffic of the closed road at the railroad crossing. The signs state the road will be closed for 14 days as of April 12. Dean explained he doubts it will need to be closed that long.

Not only is work being done on the South Elm railroad, but work will be done on tracks throughout the city this year, according to Dean.

When asked if the construction would keep events from happening, such as the train that derailed downtown earlier this week, Dean explained that the derailing incident from earlier this week was not related to the condition of the railroad tracks.

“The set of wheels came off, so that track there had nothing to do with that. That was just a freak accident that happens such as with a car — if a wheel comes off a car,” said Dean. “(They’re) just getting them back up to specs. Later this year they will be working on the Dayton Avenue tracks, because they’re really bad.”

