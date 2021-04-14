Hillsboro child abuser get 11 years; caused 22 bone fractures to 3-month-old daughter

HILLSBORO — A Hillsboro woman convicted of abusing her children, causing injuries including 22 bone fractures and a skull fracture to a 3-month-old, was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison Tuesday in the Highland County Court of Common Pleas.

Britney Haynes, 18, received sentencing following her March 11 conviction on a second-degree felony count of felonious assault, plus two counts of endangering children, one count designated a second-degree felony and the other a felony of the third degree.

Judge Rocky Coss sentenced Haynes to eight years imprisonment through the merger of the first count of felonious assault and the second count of child endangering, and 36 months on the third count of endangering children, for a total of 11 years to be served consecutively.

She was given 63 days credit for jail time already served.

Coss told Haynes that the Ohio Department of Corrections has the authority to extend the sentence on the felonious assault/child endangering conviction to a total of 12 years, meaning Haynes could serve between 11 and 15 years in prison.

“There has been a pattern of lies since day one when this case started,” Coss said. “Quite honestly, I had to go back and read the transcript to keep track of all the different lies you told and who you blamed for these injuries — it’s a case of a pathological liar.”

The conviction stems from a shocking account of physical child abuse that extended from the period of June 14 through Sept. 9, 2020, when the court’s sentencing memorandum states that Haynes’ 3-month-old daughter suffered 22 broken bones and a skull fracture.

The affidavit dated Sept. 10, 2020, from Hillsboro Municipal Court, added that the infant had a black eye, an injury to the back of her skull that caused bleeding on the brain, and that the broken ribs the infant sustained sounded like “a bag of chips crinkling when she would pick the child up.”

Concerning Haynes other child, described in the original indictment as being 12-14 months of age, the sentencing memorandum stated the child was starving to the point of eating from a trash can.

“This is the worst form of this offense that I have prosecuted in this county in the 15 years I have been a prosecutor,” Highland County Prosecuting Attorney Anneka Collins wrote.

Collins added in the sentencing memorandum that Haynes repeatedly lied in court under oath, cursed while testifying on the witness stand, and in her words “at no time did she show any remorse or even sadness when being faced with what she has done to her children.”

Haynes https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_Britney-Haynes-mug.jpg Haynes