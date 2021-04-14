Late Wednesday morning, first responders were called to a crash scene involving a pick-up truck and a box truck at the intersection of 753 and 22. According to Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, the box truck allegedly ran a stop sign and ran into the pick-up truck. There were no injuries reported although there was significant damage to the pick-up truck.

Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photo