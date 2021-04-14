The Miami Trace High School cast and crew will present “Freaky Friday: The Musical” this weekend for limited live audiences or via stream at home.

As previously reported, the musical will be presented Friday, April 16 and Saturday, April 17 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 18 at 3 p.m. in the Quali-Tee Design Performing Arts Center at the high school.

Tickets are $10 and will only be available online at www.miamitrace.k12.oh.us/HometownTicketing.aspx. Tickets are only sold in groups of two, three or four only. There are no single tickets available in-person. Seats are available for reservation to ensure a reduced capacity for social distancing and COVID-19 safety. Masks are required.

In addition to the in-person seating, $10 streamed content tickets are available at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/48409 to watch the show at home. According to Baker, streamed performances will only be available to view on Friday, April 23 and Saturday, April 24 at 7 p.m. Patrons can not pause or rewind and can only watch the musical at this specific time/day. When the stream ends, so does the access to the performance.

Previously, director Cameron Baker said he appreciates being able to have a musical with the students and the fun and challenge that comes along with it. He encouraged the community to come and support the hard work of the students.

“It’s a good show and it has a good message,” Baker said via email last month. “The concept of walking in someone else’s shoes is an age-old concept. The production is so much fun for everyone, but in addition to the fun, it also will help people leave the show feeling better than they came. While it is light and joyful, it has so many solid things to say in an upbeat and hopeful way.”

