Fayette Garden Club holds April meeting

The monthly meeting of the Fayette Garden Club was held at Judy Chapel in Washington Cemetery on April 9.

Ten ladies were present. Julia Hidy, president, gave a brief summation of important events. She then introduced the speaker for the day, Urban Forester Don Creamer.

Creamer is well known and is often sought after for advice about trees, shrubs and other plants, as well as insects, birds and animals found in Fayette County. He referred to his presentation for the day as “Show and Tell.” He showed several books that contained a lot of information about trees.

He also showed an assortment of hand-held knives and saws from his own collection. He gave a demonstration on how to trim back small branches on trees, making three cuts, which eliminates the long strip of bark that pulls away when only one cut is made.

He answered several questions that the ladies had. He reminded us that each of us can have our own national park in our own backyard using any plants we would like.

Jean Smith and Debbie Carr served ice cream and a beautifully decorated cake. Mary Estle won a viola plant as a door prize.

Enjoying the presentation and the refreshments were: Carr, Estle, Hidy, Sandy Kelley, Lynn Maust, Joanne Montgomery, Pat Parsons, Pam Rhoades, Smith, Linda Warfield and guest speaker Mr. Creamer.

The May meeting will be a celebration of the club’s 99th year.

Don Creamer giving a presentation at Judy Chapel. Courtesy photo