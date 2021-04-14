Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

April 13

Stolen Car: At 9:17 a.m., officers responded to 649 Landmark Drive in reference to a possible stolen vehicle. The vehicle was last seen Nov. 2, but is no longer there.

Criminal Damaging: At 1:02 p.m., officers responded to 1025 Dayton Ave. in reference to a vehicle that had been damaged. The victim advised the vehicle was parked in the parking area and unknown person(s) had broken the back window.

April 12

Theft: At 3:45 p.m., an employee of St. Catherine’s Care Center on Glenn Avenue reported the theft of medication from the facility. Two suspects have been identified.

Criminal Damaging: At 3:54 p.m., Taylor Groves, of West Elm Street, reported damage to the front door of her residence.