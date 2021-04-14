Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

April 13

Garrett M. Pfeifer, 24, 714 High St., stop sign violation.

Brooklyn C. Davenport, 18, 817 Clinton Ave., red light violation.

Timothy A. Hoerner, 25, Fairborn, speed.

Kathleen T. Makenna/Ryan, 41, Bloomingburg, Chillicothe Police Department bench warrant – failure to appear.

Joseph D. Houser, 21, Chillicothe, bench warrant – failure to comply.

James R. Loar Jr., 47, 143 Joanne Drive Apt. 14B, improper backing.

April 12

Melissa D. Shiltz, 42, Greenfield, failure to control.

Dana M. Liff, 38, New Holland, failure to yield.

Male, 17, Washington C.H., assault (first-degree misdemeanor), aggravated menacing (first-degree misdemeanor).

Male, 17, Washington C.H., assault (first-degree misdemeanor).

Male, 15, Washington C.H., disorderly conduct (first-degree misdemeanor).

Cody A. Fadely, 27, 2414 Bogus Road, criminal damaging.