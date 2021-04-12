MT board members honored by OSBA

Two Miami Trace Local Schools Board of Education members were honored on Monday by the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) for their service to the district.

During Monday’s board meeting, the OSBA Central Region Manager Kimberley Miller-Smith visited Miami Trace to honor board of education president David Miller for 15 years of service and board member Charlie Andrews for 10 years of service on the board of education.

“The central region is one of five regions in the OSBA and we serve 14 central Ohio counties and 103 public school districts,” Miller-Smith said during the meeting. “Our region conducts a fall and spring conference and we just had our spring conference remotely a couple of weeks ago. We also recognize the achievement of our districts, school board members, community members and district employees. But tonight I am here to recognize the accomplishments of Miami Trace Local School board members Charlie Andrews and David Miller for their 10-and-15-year milestone awards, respectively. We thank Charlie and David for your service to public education and to the students, the families and the communities of Miami Trace.”

Miller — who was happy to be honored for 15 years of service — took time to show appreciation to the community and the OSBA.

“I definitely appreciate the support of the community, their faith in me that I would do what is best for the district, because that is all I really have in mind is doing what is best for the district and keep going forward,” Miller said following the board meeting Monday. “I think we have done that with the facilities we have and I think we have done a great job. We finally got all the buildings together and on one campus which is really nice. I spent a lot of time in Columbus at different seminars (for the OSBA). The OSBA does a nice job of supporting school boards.”

Additionally, Andrews said he was pleased with the treatment of school boards and districts by the OSBA and thanked the community for their continued support of himself and the district.

“I love Miami Trace,” Andrews said following the meeting. “I have been a part of Miami Trace (my whole life). I graduated from here, taught here for 30 years and have now been a board member. I have spent a lot of time at Miami Trace and I appreciate the community. The administration, the people I have worked with, have made it fun. The Ohio School Boards Association has a lot of good programs that they offer to board members, and Dave and I have gone to quite a few of those and we appreciate what they do.”

Finally, Miami Trace Superintendent Kim Pittser also took time to honor the two board members.

“Mr. Andrews and Mr. Miller are devoted community servants who fulfill a huge responsibility for our local district,” Pittser said. “They are student-centered; they focus on the growth and achievement of all our children and youth. They work hard for our staff and students to have positive experiences at Miami Trace. Like our other three board members, they serve as a link between our community and our schools. They approve and uphold policies that support our district operations. We greatly appreciate their time and efforts and congratulate them on their years of service awards.”

Miami Trace Local Schools Board of Education members Charlie Andrews and David Miller were honored with their 10-and-15-year milestone awards from the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) on Monday during the regularly scheduled meeting. Pictured (L to R): Miller, OSBA Central Region Manager Kimberley Miller-Smith and Andrews.

Miller, Andrews recognized for 15- and 10-year milestones