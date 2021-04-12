A train traveling through Washington Court House Monday morning left several streets closed when two of the train cars derailed near a small access street between Temple Street and Market Street close to the VFW Post 3762. Two train cars — a box car and a flatbed — could be seen with several wheels off of one side of the tracks. Due to the length of the train, Court Street was blocked off for a short while prior to noon. Following the train’s detachment from the derailed cars — and opening of Court Street — crews waited for two crane-vehicles to arrive and help the train cars back onto the track while Temple Street remained closed at the intersection with Dayton Avenue.

Martin Graham | Record-Herald photo