Washington Fire Department reports

The Washington Fire Department recently responded to the following:

APRIL 9

ODOR OF GAS: 6:02 p.m., 2168 Jenni Lane – Received report of an odor of gas coming from the apartment. On arrival FD found no trace of gas however, was unable to gain access to the unit and only able to check from outside.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES: 6:19 p.m., 342 W. Court St. – Received report of an accident with injuries. On arrival FD found an operator had fallen off his motorcycle with several injuries. FD checked the scene for safety and blocked traffic until it could be opened.

VEHICLE INTO TREE: 6:40 p.m., 392 Hickory Lane – Received report of a vehicle into a tree. On arrival FD found a single vehicle had run off the curve and into a tree. Occupant was transported by the life squad for apparent minor injuries.

APRIL 8

VEHICLE FIRE: 4:09 p.m., 548 Clinton Ave. – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a vehicle fire in front of the pharmacy drive-thru. FD did not find any visible smoke or fire at the time of arrival and was informed that two dry-chemical fire extinguishers were used prior to FD arrival. FD shut off the ignition to stop the fuel pump from pumping any further gasoline onto the engine and disconnected the battery for safety. FD applied foam and water to ensure deep-seated fire within the engine compartment was extinguished. FD determined the origin of the fire was located near the fire wall at the rear of the engine, but was not able to determine the cause.

APRIL 6

BURNING TRASH: 6:54 p.m., 613 Lamar Ct. – Received report of trash being burnt in the area. FD found occupant was burning yard waste and green tree limbs. FD extinguished the fire and advised occupant of the Ohio burning regulations.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES: 8:10 p.m., 4201 St. Rt. 38 – Received report of an accident with injuries. On arrival FD found a single vehicle had gone off the right side of the roadway side swiping a utility pole. FD assisted the squad with the patient and checked the scene for safety. FD cut phone cable to remove it from the roadway and contacted the power company AES Ohio to fix a broken power line.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES: 9:31 p.m., Old Palmer Road – Received report of an accident with injuries. On arrival FD found a single vehicle with front end damage. Driver refused treatment and stated the other vehicle involved left the scene. FD checked the scene for safety and blocked traffic.

APRIL 5

SEMI-FIRE: 12:10 p.m., 3000 Kenskill Ave., McKesson Corp. – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a semi fire. FD found the tractor-trailer parked outside of the fence at the rear shipping/receiving entrance with light smoke coming out of the engine compartment at the time of arrival. The tractor hood was open prior to FD arrival and FD noted two used extinguishers on the ground. The driver/operator stated the fire was in or around the area of the high pressure hose of the power steering pump. FD confirmed the tractor was shut down and applied water to flare-ups. FD asked about the electrical system disconnect and found it not to be operating properly. Personnel from the trucking company disconnected the batteries which resolved the flare-up issue. FD investigation found an electrical ground near the rear of the engine and just above the frame rail on the driver side disconnected.

FIELD FIRE: 1:56 p.m., 1670 Bogus Rd. – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a grass/field fire. FD found moderate smoke and fire conditions at the time of arrival. FD extinguished a 10 foot by 30 foot area in the ditch on the north east side of the roadway.