AAA: Gas prices drop in Ohio as prices stabilize nationwide

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is nine cents lower this week at $2.709 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $2.709

Average price during the week of April 5, 2021 $2.793

Average price during the week of April 13, 2020 $1.569

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.815 Athens

$2.704 Chillicothe

$2.578 Columbiana

$2.638 East Liverpool

$2.790 Gallipolis

$2.585 Hillsboro

$2.589 Ironton

$2.725 Jackson

$2.724 Logan

$2.658 Marietta

$2.789 Portsmouth

$2.750 Steubenville

$2.765 Washington Court House

$2.821 Waverly

Trend Analysis:

After a wild March, Americans are seeing some stability at the pump. This is thanks in part to a small decrease in demand, cheaper crude prices, and an increase in refinery utilization. Today’s national average ($2.86) is one cent cheaper on the week, but more expensive on the month (+3 cents) and year (+$1.00). 40 states’ averages either increased or decreased by a penny or had no change at all this week.

At 84%, refinery utilization is at its highest measurement this year. This strong utilization rate, as measured by the Energy Information Administration (EIA), helped contribute to the addition of 4 million barrels of gasoline, pushing overall supply levels to 234.5 million barrels for the week ending April 2.

For the first time in nearly two months, crude oil prices last week held below $60/barrel for five straight days. The cheaper price is a positive indicator for more stability at the pump.

With a 1.25% decrease, demand dropped slightly to 8.7 million b/d. This is well above the 5.5 million b/d recorded one year ago, but still significantly lower than the 9.8 million b/d seen in early April 2019.

