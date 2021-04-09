County to host local stakeholder meeting

On Wednesday, the county will be holding a Community Development Implementation Strategy (CDIS) meeting for all cities, villages, townships, and other locally identified stakeholders. The meeting is in relation to the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Small Cities Program.

A public hearing was held recently regarding the CDBG.

As previously reported and according to commissioner Dan Dean, the reason for the initial public hearing was to get ideas from various entities for what the grant could be used for.

“The block grant keeps changing. It’s changed a lot since I became a commissioner. There used to be one for the city and one for the county. Then they combined them and, every time they combine them, they reduce the amount that we can get,” said Dean in a prior interview. “Usually we do a project in the city or in one of the villages.”

The following were present during the public meeting: Dean, commissioner Jim Garland, commissioner Tony Anderson, Stephen Creed (administrator CDBG Grant), Joe Denen (Washington C.H. city manager), Bob Kinzer (mayor of Jeffersonville), Bambi Baughn (director of Community Action Commission), Bryan Riley (administrator of Jeffersonville), and Dana Foor (administrative clerk).

According to minutes from the meeting, Dean noted the purpose of the hearing was to provide citizens, organizations and communities with information about the CDBG such as eligibility and type of activities and program requirements.

“The CDBG program can fund a broad range of activities. The various programs are designed to accomplish outlined goals in the Community’s Comprehensive Plan and the Community Development Implantation Strategy. The activities must be designed to meet national objectives. The funds must primarily benefit low-to-moderate income (LMI) people and families, to improve LMI neighborhoods, aid in the elimination of slums and blights, relief of emergencies and help special clientele such as people with developmental disabilities, the elderly, battered women, female heads of households, etc. The goal is to improve and develop safe and sanitary housing and improve our neighborhoods in eligible communities primarily for LMI households,” explains the minutes.

Fayette County is eligible to apply for approximately $150,000 and the following programs: Community Housing Improvement Program (CHIP) CDBG, Home and Housing Trust funds, and Formula Allocation Program, HOME Investment Partnerships Program, Emergency Shelter Grant Program, Water and Sanitary Sewer Program, Economic Development Program, Discretionary Funds, Micro-enterprise Business Development Program, Imminent Threat SetAside Fund, Critical Infrastructure Program up to $300,000, Neighborhood Revitalization up to $300,000, Downtown Revitalization Competitive Program up to $300,000, and numerous other programs that may be announced under the CDBG Program.

The purpose of this next meeting, being held Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the second floor conference room of the county administration building, is to discuss the needs of all of the communities. The discussion is meant to assist with establishing an order to address needs.

It was requested that those interested in participating in the application process to make their requests no later than April 23. At that time, applications will be evaluated and prioritized for a second public hearing.

