Land Bank holds first April meeting

At a recent Fayette County Land Bank meeting, county treasurer Susan Dunn presented the treasurer’s report with a balance of $176,381.07.

The Land Bank received $28,791.67 from the first half real estate and manufactured home property taxes.

Approval was given to pay Community Action Commission $1,1024.62 for administrative services and P.M. Title $3,325 for title searches.

According to minutes from the meeting, closings for the following properties will be scheduled in the next few weeks: 824 John St., 229 Green St., 1031 Lakeview Ave. and 104 E. Paint St.

Title work for the following properties has been completed with review to occur next meeting: 433 E. Court St., 833 Millwood Ave., 738 E. Paint St., 1228 E. Paint St., 543 Albin Ave., 520 Carolyn Road, 414 Earl Ave., 734 S. Fayette St., 318 Florence St., 615 E. Paint St., 1221 E. Paint St., 419 Western Ave., 304 S. North St., 503 S. North St., 310 Cherry St., 1227 Willard St., 1226 E. Paint St., 710 Clinton Ave., 903 S. North St. and 803 N. North St.

According to the minutes, the prosecutor’s office will be filing with the Board of Revisions’ foreclosure for 11880 St. Route 38 N.E.

Commissioner Tony Anderson requested, if 833 Millwood Ave. property becomes available before April 26, that a special meeting is called so the land bank can act upon its interest in obtaining the property.

The next land bank meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 26 at 10:30 a.m. in the second floor conference room of the County Administration Building. The meeting can also be attended via GoToMeeting.

In other news from the Fayette County Commissioners’ office, Steve Luebbe, county engineer, was authorized to advertise to receive bids on May 10 at 10 a.m. in the commissioners’ office for the Fayette County Guardrail Upgrade project. The engineer’s estimate for the project is $299,970.

A quote was accepted from Tony’s Welding and Fabrication LLC to furnish all materials, labor and equipment to install full height wire mesh panel railings in specific rooms.

A contract was entered into with Fillmore Construction for the Stafford Road Bridge Rehab Project at a cost of $22,116.

A resolution was passed authorizing Luebbe to enter into an agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation for LPA Federal Project funds. The purpose of the project is to upgrade existing guardrail on various Fayette County roads.

The Fayette County Commissioners' Office is located at 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House, and their office hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at 740-335-0720. Condensed minutes from the meetings are available on the county website.

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

