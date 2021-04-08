‘Fire In The Sky’ to return July 3

The “Fire In The Sky” fireworks display that was canceled last year due to COVID-19 will return this year on its usual date of July 3 to dazzle Fayette County with a colorful show.

This year, Butch Williamson — a Fire In The Sky veteran who has been helping with the show since it returned around 20 years ago — is leading the event as chairman. He is assisted by a host of volunteers and Jay Post as vice-chairman.

“As of right now we have signed a contract with American Fireworks for the show July 3rd — same as always — and there is a drive-up fundraiser scheduled, but we will announce that soon,” Williamson said. “I have been here with Danny (Dan Fowler, former chairman) this whole time. I was one of the original ones who helped get it started back up. My brain-child — good or bad.”

Williamson said that except for a few who have decided to step away and a few individuals who have joined, they have many original volunteers that started around 20 years ago.

“We are going to be getting letters sent out to our donors that we usually send letters to and we are asking for donations and help, we know times are tough though and if people cannot donate we understand, but we are hoping for some support,” Williamson said. “Unless we get shut down again or something, we will have a show on July 3rd around 10 p.m.”

After years of service to the show, Williamson said the best part for him is getting all of the show put together and being prepared to launch just prior to the show. He said that this year they are still unsure whether they are going to let the fireworks company put the show together or if the volunteers will be the ones to construct it, but regardless they are excited to put the show on.

“It would all still be choreographed as we would in the past,” Williamson said with a laugh. “Doing all of the stuff is fun and going out to watch the display go off after it is finished is enjoyable, but the few days of loading can be hectic. Especially when it hits about 90 degrees or so.”

Finally, Williamson mentioned that the board of directors for the show recently met and he would be reaching out to the entire Fire In The Sky crew soon to meet and discuss the plan.

“I am going to schedule a meeting so we can all get on board together and see what is going on because we just had a board of directors meeting a month or so ago to get some stuff done,” Williamson said. “Now we are going to have a Fire In The Sky meeting with everyone involved. If residents also want to think about helping out and joining us, please get in contact with myself, Jay Post or anyone you may know that is involved in Fire In The Sky. We are always looking for extra help and always can use people to help with fundraising stuff. We can all be so tied up with the display itself on top of our usual jobs, it can be tough to do the fundraising stuff on top of that. We take no pay for this, it is all volunteer time.”

Anyone interested in volunteering or donating can drop a letter off in the Fire In The Sky mailbox at the Washington Fire Department at 225 E. Market Street in Washing Court House.

