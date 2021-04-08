Johnson honored as 4-H Achievement Award winner

Ohio 4-H honored a local 4-H participant this month for her accomplishments in the program and she will now represent Ohio at a national 4-H Congress this fall.

“Congratulations to Madison Johnson on being selected as a 2021 Ohio 4-H Horse Achievement Award Winner,” Lydia Ulry, Extension Educator — 4-H Youth Development, said in an email this week. “Madison is a junior at Miami Trace and the daughter of Heath and Christy Johnson.”

According to Ulry, the Ohio 4-H Achievement Award is used to recognize youth throughout the state of Ohio and all of their accomplishments and feats within multiple project areas of focus. Youth can begin to apply for this honor at 14-years-old.

The areas of focus for the applicants include their 4-H project work, 4-H participation, major 4-H honors, 4-H community service/citizenship, 4-H leadership: education/promotional, 4-H leadership: office/committee, non-4-H experiences in school, church, and community, and finally a 4-H story sharing how 4-H has contributed to their personal development.

The 2021 Ohio 4-H Achievement Award winners will be recognized in a virtual ceremony on Wednesday, June 9. Currently, 27 4-H members — including Johnson — will attend the National 4-H Congress with youth from all over the country this November in Atlanta, Georgia.

Johnson, who was the Fayette County Horse Queen during the Fayette County Fair last year, went on to be named the Overall Horse Showman during the fair and won the senior versatility class among other accolades.

Johnson presenting the flag during the 2020 Fayette County Fair. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_madison-presenting-flag.jpg Johnson presenting the flag during the 2020 Fayette County Fair. Courtesy photos Madison Johnson https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_Madison.jpg Madison Johnson Courtesy photos