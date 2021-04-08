Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

April 7

Bench Warrant: At 11:49 a.m., officers responded to the Fayette County Jail in reference to Trevor Campbell being in custody. Campbell had two warrants through the Washington Municipal Court.

Breaking & Entering/Theft: At 11:49 a.m., officers responded to 1017 Center St. in reference to a break-in and a theft. Upon arrival, contact was made with the victim who advised unknown person(s) had broken into their garage and stolen items.

Domestic Violence: At 4:39 p.m., officers responded to 512 Campbell St. in reference to a domestic. Upon arrival, contact was made with the residents. Officers observed visible signs of injury on the male resident. At that time, Ashton Simmons was arrested for domestic violence.