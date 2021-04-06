Zimmerman named county beef queen

The Fayette County Cattlemen’s Association held an abbreviated banquet on Thursday, April 1 at the Crown Room. The condensed banquet was designed to conform to COVID-19 guidelines while still awarding college scholarships and crowning the 2021 Fayette County Beef Queen.

College scholarships were presented to Charlotte Jacobs and Victoria Waits.

Charlotte is the daughter of Sarah Miller, J.T. Jacobs, and Myron Miller. Charlotte is enrolled at The Ohio State University and studying respiratory therapy. She has been involved in the Fayette County 4H beef program the past eight years.

“It is quite interesting to hear the perspective of people who are raised in a city versus someone living in the country. I have used my experiences to help people understand the importance of cattle and the many health benefits of beef,” she said.

Victoria is the daughter of Daryl and Kristina Waits. Victoria is enrolled at Oklahoma State University and is studying Animal Science and is a Pre-Veterinarian major. She has been involved in raising and showing cattle since 2012.

“I plan to go to veterinarian school and return to Ohio and practice medicine with my father at the Fayette Veterinary Hospital. With this career, I can serve the cattle industry as a veterinarian and remain an advocate for the cattle industry,” she said.

The 2021 Fayette County Beef Queen is Gracelyn Zimmerman. Gracelyn currently attends Miami Trace High School. She has been in 4H for seven years working with her beef projects.

“Showing beef cattle at the Fayette County Fair is the absolute most fun you could have in the summertime,” said Zimmerman. “In my opinion, I would rather go to the fair than on vacation.”

Gracelyn follows 2020 Fayette County Beef Queen, Natalie Lindsey. Natalie was also awarded a scholarship honoring her service as past Fayette County Beef Queen.

“The Fayette County Cattlemen’s Association is truly proud of these young ladies. We are honored to have them representing the beef industry and our organization. The citizens of Fayette County should be proud to have them in our community too,” said Luke Bihl, president of the Fayette County Cattlemen’s Association. “We would also like to thank the Hank Roszmann family for their contribution to our scholarship funds. Their donation allows us to provide more assistance to our scholarship recipients.”

The Fayette County Cattlefeeders are looking forward to seeing everyone at the Fayette County Fair this year from July 19 to July 24. As a reminder, they will be serving their “World Famous Ribeye Sandwich” and “Cattlemen’s Juicy Burger at the Corral.”

Please stop by and support the youth of Fayette County. Take Gracelyn’s advice, this is the absolute most fun you could have in the summertime

Gracelyn Zimmerman was crowned this year's Fayette County Beef Queen at the Fayette County Cattlemen's Association banquet. Pictured with Gracelyn (center) are: Jamie Zimmerman (mother), Garrett Zimmerman (twin brother), Gracelyn (2021 Fayette County Beef Queen), Luke Zimmerman (brother), and Ron Zimmerman (father).

Fayette County Cattlemen’s Association awards scholarships