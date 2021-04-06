Rep. Stivers hosting virtual job fair

COLUMBUS – U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers (R-Ohio) will host a virtual job fair to help connect qualified applicants with potential employers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 8.
Since 2011, Representative Stivers has hosted an annual job fair for constituents of the 15th District. Now, as communities are still recovering from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, and unemployment rates are unacceptably high, these events are more important than ever.
However, in an effort to be mindful of the health and safety of participants, this year’s job fair will again be virtual, hosted on the online platform, Brazen.
This is the third such event hosted by Representative Stivers. The first, held in September 2020, saw participation rates exceeding 80 percent, and over 250 applicants moved forward in the hiring process.
Employers are seeking to fill positions across multiple sectors, including healthcare, manufacturing, engineering, transportation, insurance, banking, and distribution. All education levels are welcome.
Participants can register for the event at https://bit.ly/3mwvzkT
Current registered employers are:
EverDry Waterproofing
Ahresty Wilmington Corporation
Health Care Logistics
GFS Chemicals
Cardinal Health
IGS Energy
SHISEIDO Americas
Battelle Memorial Institute
Dawson
ProLogistix
ViaQuest
REM-OH The Mentor Network
Cameron Mitchell Restaurants
LegalShield
Amazon
COTA
Social Security Administration
Tigerpoly Manufacturing, Inc.
Charter Communications, Spectrum
JS Products, Inc.
Two Men And A Truck
Spectrum
UnitedHealth Group
Crown Services, Inc
BrightStar Care
FedEx Ground
Columbus State Community College
SYKES
PrimaryOne Health
MJ Design & Associates
Cardinal Acoustics
Happy Chicken Farms
Frontier Community Services
Nationwide Insurance
Fifth Third Bank
For more info, visit https://stivers.house.gov/constituentservices/job-fair.htm