Celebrate Ohio’s Native Plant Month throughout April

COLUMBUS, Ohio – New plant life blossoms each spring and paints Ohio’s stunning landscapes with lively shades of green. This flush of renewal is perfectly timed to mark the state’s second Native Plant Month beginning April 1.

“Using native trees, shrubs, and flowers in our landscaping provides an unbeatable aesthetic and connects us with the natural world on a deeper level,” said Jeff Johnson, Chief of the ODNR Division of Natural Areas and Preserves. “From birds and butterflies to beetles and bees, native plants create a healthier and more biodiverse ecosystem that is often missing in urban areas.”

First celebrated last year, Ohio was one of the first states in the nation to dedicate an entire month to the celebration of native plants. This month, ODNR will highlight the importance and diversity of native plants on the agency’s website and social media channels. Watch for native wildflower features every day and special posts for Arbor Day and Earth Day.

ODNR is also sharing the Spring Wildflower Bloom Report every Friday into mid-May. These weekly reports contain the most up-to-date information about what’s in bloom and where Ohioans can find different species throughout the state. Ohioans can document and share their own finds and post to social media using the hashtag #OhioWildflowers. ODNR’s brand new checklist to Ohio’s spring wildflowers is also available for use.

Anyone interested in native plants can follow ODNR’s celebration of Native Plant Month on Facebook (both the ODNR and Division of Natural Areas and Preserves pages), Twitter, Instagram, and at ohiodnr.gov.

The Division of Natural Areas and Preserves protects some of the best remaining examples of Ohio’s rich ecological history in its state nature preserves, maintains Ohio’s list of endangered and threatened plants, and administers Ohio’s Cave law. Learn more by clicking here.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.