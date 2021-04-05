Wilson honored for 35 years as foster/adoptive parent

A Washington Court House resident was recently recognized by the National Youth Advocate Program (NYAP) out of Dayton for serving as a foster/adoptive parent for more than 35 years.

Lucille Wilson was honored for her years of exceptional service as a foster/adoptive parent. According to NYAP, she has fostered over 100 children and has adopted eight over her long-time dedication to helping raise children.

“Lucille Wilson, or Lu as we like to call her, has a way of making you feel like you are her family the instant you meet her,” a press release from NYAP Dayton said. “She simply adores all her family members, as she has them proudly displayed on her walls (top to bottom) with pictures. Lu sends the NYAP special hand written notes that brightens our day. Washington Court House knows Aunt Lucille and her family, as they are a tight knit community. Other foster parents don’t bat an eye when it comes to supporting this sweet soul. They embrace her as she does them. She has made a huge impression on the foster and adoptive youth as well as the staff members. While working with outside agency staff members, they adored Lu and her young spirit too.”

According to the press release, with regards to her foster/adoptive youth, Wilson would do different rewards systems with her children such as packing them different/individual lunches throughout the week with a note of encouragement inside. She would play a dancing video game with them, would search for days to find the right Spiderman PJ’s, or a special toy bunny the youth wanted, she frequently has family members that bring over gifts for the kids in her home and the pastor of her church lets the youth come up to the podium and help sing in the church choir.

“Caring for people, connecting communities, and promoting peace is something that Lu truly lives by,” the press release said. “Lu is very loyal to say the least. She has been with NYAP for over 35 years, and you will always hear her sing praises for the agency. She is dedicated to the Lord, and serving families and children. She is a tremendous asset to NYAP, and if you have met Lu, you are one of the lucky ones.”

Additionally, some of the various children she has helped to raise over the years took time to praise Wilson for her work.

“My mother taught me that when hate is loud, love has to be louder,” Andrew, one of the adopted sons of Wilson, said. “It’s the little things that matter most and go a long way. Even when we weather our own storms never hesitate to be a lighthouse in the middle of someone else’s.”

“When you are young, hurt, scared and questioning self-worth, you are unable to accept and/or process unconditional love,” Christian, one of the foster daughters of Wilson, said. “It wasn’t until years after I left Lu Wilson’s home that I realized that being there with her was by far the place I needed the most. Despite my stubbornness and emotional stone wall, Lu supported me and taught me how to think independently and critically. The independent, head strong businesswoman that I am today was shaped by my pre-teen and early teen years with Lu. I am forever grateful and sorry that I was unable to accept all that her guidance offered.”

Another foster daughter — Bonnie — said Wilson took her in and treated her like her own daughter and that she was a great foster mom. She said she has some great memories of her time spent with Wilson.

“The thing I love most about her is her non-discriminating love for her children, biological and God-sent,” another foster child, Charmaine, said. “We all joke about the favorites, but she has always given us the best of herself equally.”

The information in this article was provided by the National Youth Advocate Program in Dayton.

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 463-9684 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

